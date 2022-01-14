More COVID-19 patients in hospital, fewer in intensive care

During the week from 4 to 10 January an average of 23,642 people tested positive for coronavirus in Belgium each day. This is an increase of 71% on the 7-day average for the previous week.

During the same period an average of 86,500 coronavirus tests were carried out each day 29% more than during the previous week. Of those tested 27.1% tested positive for coronavirus.

The basic reproductive rate for coronavirus in Belgium currently stands at 1.04. This means that every 100 people with the virus infect an average of 104 others.