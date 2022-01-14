Zoo animals have fun with unwanted Christmas trees
Unwanted Christmas trees are being put to good use at Antwerp Zoo. Sellers of Christmas trees are often left with unsold stock after the festive season and given that the trees won’t keep until the following Christmas, they often have to put them out with the refuse. However, some have found a way of putting their unwanted trees to good use and have sent them to Antwerp Zoo where they serve as toys for some of the animals that live there.
The animals we filmed playing with the cast-off trees were clearly having fun. The enclosures that are home to animals including lions, gorillas and buffaloes have all been given several trees each.