Belgium takes stake in Ageas “to prevent takeover”
The federal authorities have purchased a 6.3% stake in insurance company Ageas. Ageas is the country’s largest insurer. Belgium paid 600 million euros for the stake. Finance minister Vincent Van Peteghem says the investment was necessary because there was a danger the company could be taken over.
“It’s very important Ageas
is anchored in Belgium. The company is a
very important actor in Belgium’s economic life, funding pensions and
infrastructure. There was a threat it
could be taken over. We made the choice
to anchor Ageas in Belgium thanks to an important strategic participation. We
purchased over 6%.”
Ageas was created when the Fortis financial group collapsed during the global financial crisis. The company employs around 6,500 people.