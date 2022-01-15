Belgium takes stake in Ageas “to prevent takeover”

“It’s very important Ageas is anchored in Belgium. The company is a very important actor in Belgium’s economic life, funding pensions and infrastructure. There was a threat it could be taken over. We made the choice to anchor Ageas in Belgium thanks to an important strategic participation. We purchased over 6%.”



Ageas was created when the Fortis financial group collapsed during the global financial crisis. The company employs around 6,500 people.