COVID-19 patients in hospital top 2,100

On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 11 January, 24,162 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is up 51% on the week.

In the week to 14 January on average 190 patients a day were hospitalised. The figure is up 8% on the week.

2,106 patients are currently in hospital with Covid. The figure is up 11% on the week. 410 patients are in intensive care – down 12% on the week.

In the week to 11 January on average 20 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is 11% down on the previous week. Since the start of the pandemic 28,612 deaths have been linked to Covid.

On average 88,390 tests are carried out each day in the week to 11 January – a 23% rise on the week. 29.1% of tests came back positive – a rise of 7.1%.

So far, since the start of the pandemic, 2,410,731 people have tested positive in Belgium.

Belgium’s reproduction figure stands at 1.06 – down 7% on the week. 100 sick people pass the virus on to 106 others and the pandemic is widening.

5,658,429 people have had a booster or third jab. 77% of the population is fully vaccinated.