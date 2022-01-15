Nearly 50,000 health care workers still unvaxxed

“The last legal steps are being taken to make vaccination of health care workers mandatory” says Dirk Ramaekers, head of the Vaccination Taskforce. “We expect to complete the process in coming weeks”.

The Belgian government reached agreement on mandatory vaccination in the health care sector last November. From 1 January health care workers have three months to get vaxxed. Staff refusing the vaccination from 1 April onwards risk dismissal or six months’ suspension. Belgium’s highest legal advisory body, the council of state, says mandatory vaccination is legal and proportionate.