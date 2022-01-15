Peter Goossens to head La Réserve restaurant in Knokke

Goossens was convinced to take on the challenge by entrepreneur Marc Coucke and developer Bart Versluys after they acquired the famous hotel last year with the intention of giving it fresh vigour. Hotel La Réserve is one of Knokke’s many trump cards. It already has four stars at the minute, but the entrepreneurs want to beef this up to five in order to attract more international custom.

Seven million euros is being invested on the renovation. Marc Coucke said: “One of the world’s best chefs will take this iconic venue to the highest level”.

Peter Goossens has been running Hof van Cleve since 1992. In 2005 the restaurant was awarded three Michelin stars making Goossens Belgium’s youngest chef to be honoured in this way by the French guide.

The entrepreneurs say that at the minute their ambition isn’t to turn La Réserve into a three-star restaurant but rather an eatery where it’s pleasant to dine for all comers and with Peter Goossens’s name on it.

The chef will deliver “famous dishes designed with a lot of respect for local products. A touch of classic and innovation where necessary.”

For Goossens the sea is an important source of inspiration for his cuisine. His kitchen will also offer breakfast.