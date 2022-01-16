Arno at the VRT: "Glad to be back on stage!"

International rock star Arno was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer at the end of 2019 and was more recently told to cancel all gigs till the end of last year. The Ostender received treatment for complications at Brussels University Hospital in April last year. He made a swift recovery, but his doctors told him to take it easy.

“I missed the stage. I’m addicted to music. And that adrenaline that gives me power. It never cheated on me” he says during his concert at VRT.

“It does me good to play again. I will play a song for all mothers. My mum is in heaven. I’ll go and visit her”.

“I accept what’s happening to me, the world that is changing. I live for today.”