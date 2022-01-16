Fewer than 400 COVID-19 patients in ICUs

On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 12 January, 24,809 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is up 42% on the week. The rise has slowed in comparison with recent days.

In the week to 15 January on average 196 patients a day were hospitalised. The figure is up 7% on the week.

2,083 patients are currently in hospital with Covid. The figure is up 12% on the week. 391 patients are in intensive care – down 11% on the week.

In the week to 11 January on average 20 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is 11% down on the previous week. Since the start of the pandemic 28,612 deaths have been linked to Covid.

On average 87,734 tests are carried out each day in the week to 12 January. 30.5% of tests came back positive.

So far, since the start of the pandemic, 2,410,731 people have tested positive in Belgium.

Belgium’s reproduction figure stands at 1.06 – down 7% on the week. 100 sick people pass the virus on to 106 others and the pandemic is widening.