Manhunt in Antwerp for escaped criminal

The 27-year-old was detained because he still had to serve a 9-year sentence. During a private conversation with his lawyer the convicted criminal managed to escape from a police station on the Noorderlaan.

“Mobile units, neighbourhood teams, arrest squads and the bicycle brigade were all deployed to detain the man” says Antwerp police’s Wouter Bruyns. “First they searched the vicinity of the police station, then further afield.”

The convicted criminal was rearrested within the hour in the Bostonstraat near the Luchtbal District.