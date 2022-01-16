Police check traffic at 30 spots in search of people-traffickers and burglars

Twenty-seven local police zones were involved as well as the West Flemish and the national police academies, customs officers, the immigration and tax departments. French and Dutch police also took part.

The police say the operation had several objectives: to tackle marauding gangs of thieves as well as the problems caused by migrants heading to the UK.

“Cars are checked for burglary equipment, sketches of homes, but also nautical equipment including inflatable dinghies that can be used by people smugglers to help migrants cross the English Channel. The operation is also an important learning school for police academies” says Didier Vandecasteele federal police operational director West Flanders.

570 police established checks at 30 locations. A helicopter was in the air too that could be deployed immediately in any chase.

Technical teams with drug dogs were also present and inspected vehicles.

“You need a little luck” says Vandecasteele “but in the past that has always materialised”.

The operation is staged now that days are short and burglaries more popular. “The operation is also a deterrent” says home minister Verlinden.

“We are seeing more and more migrants making he trip to the UK. It’s chiefly organised from the North of France, but traffickers are shifting some of their activities towards Belgium. We are actively looking for nautical equipment, life jackets, dinghies” says justice minister Van Quickenborne.