Poorly porpoise washes ashore at Koksijde
A living porpoise was washed ashore in the seaside resort of Koksijde (West Flanders) today. Emergency services removed the animal from the sea and helped to transport it to the dolphinarium in Bruges. It’s unclear whether the porpoise will survive its ordeal.
It was around 10AM that beach walkers noticed the animal at the edge of the water. It was still alive but struggled to return to sea of its own accord.
The emergency services were called, and the porpoise was taken out of the water to the seafront. There a vet collected it and took it to the Bruges dolphinarium. The animal may have variola, which would mean its chances of survival are rather slender.