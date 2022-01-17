Advance payments: “Don’t accept just any proposal” warns energy watchdog

CREG’s Kurt Hernot tells VRT people are justified to be worried about higher energy bills for gas and electricity: “Prices have been rising for months and that’s not getting better in the spring like we originally thought”.

Increasing advance payments can help to keep the bill affordable. Consumers are urged not to accept just any proposal from power companies. These proposals are based on current prices and estimated consumption. They do not take account of people possibly using less power now.

Hernot advises consumers to dialogue with power companies if necessary.

“Explain if your consumption may be lower and point to the fact their proposal doesn’t take account of this”.

However, he warns people not solely to rely on lower consumption. “Prices have risen so sharply everybody will pay more” he says.

Hernot acknowledges that storage heaters pose a problem: “Prices for people who only use the electricity night tariff have shot up in recent years. They are even higher than the day tariff. Storage heaters use a lot of electricity pushing up bills even further.