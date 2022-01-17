Appeal launched to trace 34-year-old man and 4-year-old boy

A post on the Federal Police website says that the Judicial Authorities are trying to trace 34-year-old Dave De Kock and 4-year-old Dean Verberckmoes. “They were last seen on Wednesday 12 January in the Dalstraat in Sint-Niklaas. There has been no trace of them since”. Dave De Kock drives a grey Peugeot 206 with registration number 2-ACR-250.

Mr De Kock is 1.80 metres tall and of normal build. He has green eyes and short dark blond hair and a beard. It is not known what clothing he was wearing at the time of the disappearances.

Dean is around 1 metre, 2 cm tall and of normal build. He has brown hair and brown eyes. The 4-year-old was wearing a dark blue coat with red stripes at the time of his disappearance.



A search conducted in the Netherlands on Monday yielded no results.



Anyone with information should contact detectives via the freephone number 0800 30 300 or by email: opsporingen@police.belgium.eu