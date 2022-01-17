Belgium evacuates a further 70 people from Afghanistan

The evacuees have been given shelter in neighbouring Pakistan from where they are being flown to Belgium.

Operation Red Kite brought 1,400 people with ties to Belgium out of Kabul via the airbridge before the 31 August deadline. Hundreds of Belgians and Afghans, who helped the Belgian authorities, didn’t get out. They hadn’t managed to get onto an evacuation flight in time.

Last week and in the greatest secrecy the Belgian foreign ministry, the defence and asylum and migration departments staged a new repatriation operation. Arrangements were made with Pakistan to allow evacuees to cross the border. Until recently Pakistan was not letting people through.

The Belgian foreign ministry says some of the evacuees hold dual nationality or are Belgians or Afghans. Three people are Luxembourg nationals.

In recent months Belgium already repatriated some 170 people from Afghanistan using commercial flights via Qatar.