Brussels North open again after gas alert

Rail traffic has returned to normal though bus and tram passengers may experience difficulties.

Brussels firefighters were called to the site at 11AM in connection with a gas leak on the Simon Bolivarlaan next to the station’s main entrance. A digger is believed to have hit gas mains. Technicians working for gas company Sibelga worked to stop the leak.

The station was evacuated as a precaution. A number of trains incurred delays. The rail company says that by the evening rush hour all delays will have been sorted. People who don’t need to visit the station are being asked to stay away.

Buses are being redirected to the Albert II-laan. Several tram lines had to be curtailed. Lines 3 ,4, 25 and 55 are affected.