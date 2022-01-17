Poor weather delays young Anglo-Belgian pilot’s homecoming
19-year-old Zara Rutherford from Sint-Genesius-Rode in Flemish Brabant was to have arrived home today after an around the world solo flight that has seen her cross 57 countries. However, poor weather has meant that Zara’s homecoming has been delayed.
Zara Rutherford’s ambition has long been to fly around the world single handed in a light aircraft. She is now very close to realising her dream. Speaking on VRT Radio 2 Flemish Brabant on Monday morning Zara’s Mum Beatrice De Smet said that she and the rest of the family had their fingers crossed that Zara would be able to return home today. However, poor weather means that the 19-year-old is still in the Czech Republic waiting for the weather to clear so that she can complete the final leg of her epic flight.
"She should normally have flown on to Germany yesterday and from there onwards to Belgium. However, the poor weather meant that she wasn’t able to”.
"We are of course extremely proud of Zara. It hasn’t been easy. She has been en route for two months longer than planned. This is due to corona, the weather and a technical problem. When she was in Alaska, we asked ourselves whether she would be able to complete the journey”.
Zara Rutherford spent three weeks in Alaska as issues with her visa meant that she was unable to enter Russia. Once these were resolved poor weather prevented her from taking off.
"Then we thought that it was over for Zara, but she didn’t want to give up and said that, if necessary, she would stay in Alaska until the spring. Whatever it took she wanted to complete her flight around the world”.
World famous
The 19-year-old pilot that has duel Belgian-British nationality has become famous the world over. Zara Rutherford had made it to the front pages not on of newspapers here in Belgium, but also of papers in the UK and the United States.
The family have taken on a press officer to deal with questions that journalists might have. Once she has completed her flight intends “To continue her mission to show that girls too can achieve exceptional things. She plans to give talks in schools and intends to go and study at university”, Zara’s mother told the VRT.