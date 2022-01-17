Poor weather delays young Anglo-Belgian pilot’s homecoming

Zara Rutherford’s ambition has long been to fly around the world single handed in a light aircraft. She is now very close to realising her dream. Speaking on VRT Radio 2 Flemish Brabant on Monday morning Zara’s Mum Beatrice De Smet said that she and the rest of the family had their fingers crossed that Zara would be able to return home today. However, poor weather means that the 19-year-old is still in the Czech Republic waiting for the weather to clear so that she can complete the final leg of her epic flight.

"She should normally have flown on to Germany yesterday and from there onwards to Belgium. However, the poor weather meant that she wasn’t able to”.

"We are of course extremely proud of Zara. It hasn’t been easy. She has been en route for two months longer than planned. This is due to corona, the weather and a technical problem. When she was in Alaska, we asked ourselves whether she would be able to complete the journey”.

Zara Rutherford spent three weeks in Alaska as issues with her visa meant that she was unable to enter Russia. Once these were resolved poor weather prevented her from taking off.

"Then we thought that it was over for Zara, but she didn’t want to give up and said that, if necessary, she would stay in Alaska until the spring. Whatever it took she wanted to complete her flight around the world”.