Three matches postponed, no change at the top or bottom
Three of last weekend’s matches in the Belgian First Division were postponed. While it was Belgian professional football’s governing body the Pro League's decision to postpone the match between Zulte Waregem and KV Oostende due to the high number of coronavirus cases among the Zulte Waregem squad, the match between OH Leuven and KV Mechelen was postponed due to KV Mechelen’s refusal to play. Several of KV Mechelen’s squad, including two goal keepers, have coronavirus.
Meanwhile, thick mist in Seraing (Liège Province, photo above) caused the abandonment of RFC Seraing’s game against the league-leader Union Saint-Gilloise at the end of the first half.
In the games that were played in full AA Gent drew 2-2 at home against KV Kortrijk on Friday evening. On Saturday second-placed Club Brugge enjoyed a 2-0 home win against Sint-Truiden. On Sunday RFC Antwerp had little trouble seeing off Sporting Charleroi. The Great Old beat the Zebras 3-0. Cercle Brugge enjoyed at 0-2 away win against a KAS Eupen side weaken by several players being unavailable due to coronavirus infections.
On Sunday evening the “Classico” match between RSC Anderlecht and Standard de Liège end in a 1-1. In the last game of the weekend KRC Genk comfortably beat bottom club Beerschot 4-1.
The league table after 22 games
1.Union Saint-Gilloise – 47 points *
2.Club Brugge – 43 points
3. Royal Antwerp FC – 40 points
4.RSC Anderlecht – 39 points
5.AA Gent – 35 points
6.KV Mechelen – 33 points *
7.KRC Genk – 32 points
8. Sporting Charleroi 32 points *
9. KV Kortrijk – 32 points *
10.Cercle Brugge – 28 points
11.OH Leuven - 26 points *
12.KAS Eupen - 25 points
13.Sint-Truiden - 24 points
14.Standard de Liège – 24 points
15. KV Oostende – 23 points *
16.Zulte Waregem – 23 points*
17.Seraing – 19 points*
18.Beerschot – 9 points **
* = 21 matches played