Three matches postponed, no change at the top or bottom

Meanwhile, thick mist in Seraing (Liège Province, photo above) caused the abandonment of RFC Seraing’s game against the league-leader Union Saint-Gilloise at the end of the first half.

In the games that were played in full AA Gent drew 2-2 at home against KV Kortrijk on Friday evening. On Saturday second-placed Club Brugge enjoyed a 2-0 home win against Sint-Truiden. On Sunday RFC Antwerp had little trouble seeing off Sporting Charleroi. The Great Old beat the Zebras 3-0. Cercle Brugge enjoyed at 0-2 away win against a KAS Eupen side weaken by several players being unavailable due to coronavirus infections.

On Sunday evening the “Classico” match between RSC Anderlecht and Standard de Liège end in a 1-1. In the last game of the weekend KRC Genk comfortably beat bottom club Beerschot 4-1.