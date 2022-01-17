Under 400 COVID-19 patients in ICUs, over 25,000 new recorded cases a day

On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 13 January, 25,809 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is up 38% on the week and is rising more slowly than in recent weeks.

In the week to 16 January on average 200 patients a day were hospitalised.

2,174 patients are currently in hospital with Covid. 391 patients are in intensive care.

In the week to 11 January on average 20 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is 11% down on the previous week. Since the start of the pandemic 28,612 deaths have been linked to Covid.

In the week to 13 January 612,314 tests were carried out. 31.42% of tests came back positive.

Belgium’s reproduction figure stands at 1.06 – down 7% on the week. 100 sick people pass the virus on to 106 others and the pandemic is widening.

5,658,429 people have had a booster or third jab. 77% of the population is fully vaccinated.