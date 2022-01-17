Under 400 COVID-19 patients in ICUs, over 25,000 new recorded cases a day
Figures from the Belgian health science institute Sciensano show a further steep rise in new cases of coronavirus fuelled by the surge of omicron variant. The number of Covid patients needing critical care has dropped to 391
On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 13 January, 25,809 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is up 38% on the week and is rising more slowly than in recent weeks.
In the week to 16 January on average 200 patients a day were hospitalised.
2,174 patients are currently in hospital with Covid. 391 patients are in intensive care.
In the week to 11 January on average 20 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is 11% down on the previous week. Since the start of the pandemic 28,612 deaths have been linked to Covid.
In the week to 13 January 612,314 tests were carried out. 31.42% of tests came back positive.
Belgium’s reproduction figure stands at 1.06 – down 7% on the week. 100 sick people pass the virus on to 106 others and the pandemic is widening.
5,658,429 people have had a booster or third jab. 77% of the population is fully vaccinated.