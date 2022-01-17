What are the rules on quarantine and self-isolation?

People who experienced a high-risk contact and are vaccinated do not need to quarantine or take a PCR test if their last jab was within the last 5 months. Seven-day quarantine is mandatory if the last jab occurred over 5 months ago. Quarantine may be stopped on Day 4 with negative lateral flow tests till Day 10. The unvaccinated need to quarantine for 10 days but may leave quarantine on Day 7 with negative lateral flows till Day 10.

People with symptoms need to quarantine and use the online self-evaluation tool. If the tool says a PCR test is necessary and you test positive you need to self-isolate for 7 days. You can end self-isolation on Day 7 if you have no symptoms. If the test is negative no quarantine is required.

People who test positive for Covid using a lateral flow need to self-isolate and request an activation code for a PCR test. If the test is positive self-isolation for 7 days is required. You may leave isolation on Day 7 if symptoms are gone. If the test is negative no isolation is required.