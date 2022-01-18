Coronavirus: almost 27,000 positive tests, more than half of Belgians have been given a booster jab

During the week from 8 to 14 January an average of 26,908 people tested positive for coronavirus each day. This is 33% up on the figures for the previous week. Although this is still a significant rise, the pace at which the number of new cases is increasing is slowing.

During the week from 8 to 14 January an average of 87,000 coronavirus tests were carried out each day. This is 10% more that during the previous week. Of those tested 33% tested positive for coronavirus.

During the week from 8 to 14 January the basic reproductive rate for coronavirus in Belgium was 1.10. This means that every 100 people with the virus infected an average of a further 110 others.