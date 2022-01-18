Coronavirus: almost 27,000 positive tests, more than half of Belgians have been given a booster jab
The public health science institute Sciensano has released the latest figures on the coronavirus pandemic in Belgium. They show a further rise in the number of people that are testing positive for the virus. Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 patients that are in intensive care remains under 400 and the number of people in Belgium that have been given an additional “booster” shot of coronavirus vaccine now totals 51% of the population.
During the week from 8 to 14 January an average of 26,908 people tested positive for coronavirus each day. This is 33% up on the figures for the previous week. Although this is still a significant rise, the pace at which the number of new cases is increasing is slowing.
During the week from 8 to 14 January an average of 87,000 coronavirus tests were carried out each day. This is 10% more that during the previous week. Of those tested 33% tested positive for coronavirus.
During the week from 8 to 14 January the basic reproductive rate for coronavirus in Belgium was 1.10. This means that every 100 people with the virus infected an average of a further 110 others.
Hospitalisations and deaths
During the week from 11 to 17 January an average of 205 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalised each day. On Monday 18 January the country’s hospitals reported that they had 2,323 patients with COVID-19 on their wards, a rise of 18% on this time last week. Of those hospitalised 396 are in intensive care, a fall of 10% on the figures from a week ago.
During the week from 18 to 14 January an average of 21 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. This is 14% more than the 7-day average for the previous week. Since the onset of the pandemic 28,668 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.
Vaccinations
On Saturday 16 January 9,001,700 people in Belgium had received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine. Of these 8,834,701 people (77% of the entire population) have been fully immunised. Meanwhile, 5,870,764 people in Belgium have already received an additional “booster” jab. This is 51% of the entire population of Belgium.