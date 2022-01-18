Dave De Kock has twice played a role in the death of a toddler

The then 21-year-old Dave De Kock hadn’t been together with his then partner Sandra V. for long when he moved in with her and her 2-year-old son Miguel in 2008. In just 2 weeks the toddler suffered a series of vicious attacks at the hands of the De Kock. The toddler fell down the stairs, De Kock banged a vacuum cleaner into the boy’s head and threw him into bed from a distance so that he banged his head on the bars of the headboard. The toddler also “accidently fell” several times in the bathroom. During this period De Kock was often under the influence of drugs of medication.

On 25 June 2008 Miguel refused to eat. Dave De Kock grabbed him roughly to put him to bed. While attempting to put Miguel’s pajamas on De Cock didn’t unbutton the boy’s t-shirt. This forced the t-shirt up around Miguel’s neck. The 2-year-old was found chocking with his tongue between his teeth. He was then taken to hospital, where he died.