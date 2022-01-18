Missing 4-year-old found dead, his abductor has been apprehended

In 2010 Dave De Kock was sentenced to 10 year’s imprisonment for extreme physical abuse that led to the death of his stepson. He spent two years on remand and remained in prison for another 7 years after his conviction.

Although Dean’s mother knew that Dirk De Kock had spent time in prison, she was unaware of why he had done time. Dave De Kock was the partner of one of Dean’s mother’s friends and he regularly looked after Dean. Dean’s mother told VRT News that he had bonded with Dean and his sister “If Dave had looked after them, they always told me that they had made things and played games”.

Last Wednesday morning Dave De Kock brought Dean’s mother Elke Verberckmoes to the Sint-Hiëronymus psychiatric hospital in Sint-Niklaas where she spends 5 days a week as a patient for treatment for depression. Normally, Ms Verberckmoes’ mother cares for Dean and his sister while she is in hospital. However, last week the children were to spend Wednesday with Dave De Kock and his partner before going to their grandmother on Thursday. On Thursday Dave De Kock told Ms Verberckmoes that Dean was going to stay with him and his partner for another day. He added that her mother and his partner had agreed to this.

On Friday, although Dirk De Kock had messaged her to tell her that both her children were at her parents, when Elke Verberckmoes arrived only her daughter was there, and Dean was missing.

She was told that “Dave had rowed with his girlfriend and had taken Dean with him to his grandparents in Antwerp. However, he never went to his grandparents”.

“I was angry because he should have discussed with me whether Dean could stay longer and not just do it behind my back. As my mother, Dave and his girlfriend and myself were going to go walking on Saturday, I though ok, I have a bit of quality time with my daughter before Dean comes home on Saturday. But he never came home”, a distraught Ms Verberckmoes told VRT News.