18 sentenced over 39 Vietnamese migrant deaths

In all twenty-three defendants stood trial in Bruges as part of the Belgian judicial process. Earlier 4 people were convicted in the UK.

In addition to the prison sentence 45-year-old Vo Van Hong received a 920,000 euro fine. 2.3 million euros were seized. The judge spoke of crimes of “a serious nature that is hardly ever seen and contempt for the human dignity and physical integrity of the victims”.

Seventeen other defendants received sentences between one and ten years. Five defendants were acquitted.