Blaze triggers early disruption on Antwerp orbital

It was 4:30 when fire-fighters got the call. They attended the scene but needed two hours to get the fire under control.

“The truck was located just ahead of the Wilrijk exit” said Marie De Clercq of Antwerp firefighters. “The blaze was hard to put out because little water is available at this spot. We deployed two tankers with water and a further two tankers were brought in from Boom in the neighbouring Riversland zone”.

After the fire was doused the truck could be towed away and the surface of the motorway cleaned up.