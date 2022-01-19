De Kock’s girlfriend arrested for murder

Dave De Kock’s girlfriend was detained on Monday night. Yesterday evening Dendermonde prosecutors decided to arrest her on suspicion of abduction and murder. In order to speak of murder all conditions of homicide must be met. The woman is accused of intentionally killing the boy, a premeditated act.

In the Netherlands De Kock is suspected of involvement in the killing. This suggests the allegations against him there are not as grave, but this is probably due to a different legal approach North of the border.

Belgian prosecutors usually start from the most serious offence. Being suspected of murder provides investigators with greater possibilities to establish the truth. In the Netherlands a more cautious approach is taken, and the outcome of the investigation is awaited before finally deciding on the charges.