Flanders mourns 4-year-old Dean
Yesterday a vigil for Dean Verberckmoes was held on Sint-Niklaas market square. There have been massive outpourings of support for Dean’s mum from across Flanders since the body of the missing boy was found in the Netherlands on Monday night.
Dean’s mother was present at the vigil and received many hugs.
“It’s a rollercoaster of emotion” she said. “I’m getting support from a lot of people, people I don’t even know, come to console me. It’s doing me a wealth of good. There is still a lot of humanity in the world”.