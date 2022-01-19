Flanders’ first top model dies

Ghislaine Nuytten has passed away at the age of 67. Nuytten was the first top model to gain recognition abroad. She worked for Armani, Jean-Paul Gautier and Versace. The fashion expert was also the face of the “This is Belgian” promotion campaign that supported Belgian designers including the Antwerp Six: Walter Van Beirendonck, Dries van Nooten, Dirk Bikkembergs, Ann Demeulemeester, Marina Yee and Dirk Van Saene. She was also a familiar sight on VRT TV fronting several fashion programmes.

