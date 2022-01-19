Culture and Media
Flanders’ first top model dies

Ghislaine Nuytten has passed away at the age of 67.  Nuytten was the first top model to gain recognition abroad.  She worked for Armani, Jean-Paul Gautier and Versace.  The fashion expert was also the face of the “This is Belgian” promotion campaign that supported Belgian designers including the Antwerp Six: Walter Van Beirendonck, Dries van Nooten, Dirk Bikkembergs, Ann Demeulemeester, Marina Yee and Dirk Van Saene. She was also a familiar sight on VRT TV fronting several fashion programmes.

