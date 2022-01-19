Metro incident: “He’s as shocked as anybody else”
The French national held responsible for pushing a woman off the platform and onto the tracks at metro station Rogier in Brussels last Friday has appeared in court. The suspect says that he doesn’t remember what happened. His lawyer told the court that his client was “shocked like everybody” when he heard what had happened.
“He’s shocked. He’s going to be examined by a psychiatrist. It’s been a shock to learn what happened” said Alexandre Kasongo Mukendi.
A judge today ruled that the suspect will remain in custody.
The suspect’s lawyer failed to request his client’s release at this juncture.
Fortunately, the train driver managed to stop just in time.