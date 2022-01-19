Over 2,400 COVID-19 patients in hospital

On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 15 January, 27,761 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is up 27% on the week.

In the week to 18 January on average 218 patients a day were hospitalised. The figure is up 21% on the week.

2,417 patients are currently in hospital with Covid. The figure is up 21% on the week. 391 patients are in intensive care – down 13% on the week.

In the week to 15 January on average 21 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is 15% up on the previous week. Since the start of the pandemic 28,695 deaths have been linked to Covid.

On average 86,700 tests are carried out each day in the week to 15 January – a 3% rise on the week. 34.3% of tests came back positive – a rise of 7.7%.

Belgium’s reproduction figure stands at 1.15 – up 11% on the week. 100 sick people pass the virus on to 115 others and the pandemic is widening.

5,951,671 people have had a booster or third jab. 77% of the population is fully vaccinated.