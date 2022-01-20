”Half of Belgium’s primary schoolchildren have Covid-19 antibodies”
Research undertaken by Belgian health science institute Sciensano revealed that half of all Belgian primary schoolchildren possessed coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) antibodies by the end of last year.
Research undertaken in September and October of last year only revealed the presence of antibodies in a quarter of these children. The results mean an awful lot of children were infected with the delta variant last fall. Often, this happened without any symptoms developing and many will not have known about the infection.