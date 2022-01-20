COVID-19: over 60,000 new cases recorded last Monday

On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 16 January, 28,252 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is up 28% on the week, a slower increase than in recent weeks, though one that has picked up in recent days. Last Monday 60,418 people tested positive. It’s the highest day figure so far in the pandemic and nearly a doubling in only a week’s time.

In the week to 19 January on average 232 patients a day were hospitalised. The figure is up 28% on the week.

2,568 patients are currently in hospital with Covid. The figure is up 27% on the week. 387 patients are in intensive care – down 8% on the week.

In the week to 16 January on average 20 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is 6% up on the previous week. Since the start of the pandemic 28,726 deaths have been linked to Covid.

On average 86,349 tests are carried out each day in the week to 15 January – unchanged on the week. 35.2% of tests came back positive – a rise of 8.1%.

Belgium’s reproduction figure stands at 1.19 – up 15% on the week. 100 sick people pass the virus on to 119 others and the pandemic is widening.

6,033,766 people have had a booster or third jab. 77% of the population is fully vaccinated.