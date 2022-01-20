De Kock to stand trial in Belgium

De Kock was arrested on Monday after the disappearance of the young boy he was looking after the previous Wednesday. Dean would stay with De Kock and his Dutch girlfriend every Wednesday but against the agreement with Dean’s mum the child was not handed over to his grandparents on Thursday.

After questioning De Kock Dean’s body was later found on a small Dutch island in Zeeland. De Kock appears in court in Amsterdam on Friday where a judge will decide on his surrender to Belgian authorities. The dossier will also be handed over to Belgian investigators and prosecutors.

The victim, his relatives and the suspects all have their domicile in Belgium. It’s unclear whether Dean died in Belgium. Detectives believe the boy may have been dead for several days before De Kock headed off to the Netherlands.

De Kock’s Dutch girlfriend was arrested on suspicion of abduction and murder yesterday following a search of premises in Sint-Gillis-Waas (East Flanders) where she lived with De Kock.

From now on only East Flemish prosecutors will communicate on the case. No details of yesterday’s post-mortem in the Netherlands have been released.