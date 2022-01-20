Energy ombudsman sees surge in complaints

“Prices shot up during the second half of 2021. We’ve seen a steep rise in complaints during his period” says ombudsman Eric Houtman.

“For many people the price rise is a wake-up call. They look at their energy contract thoroughly for the first time in a while. People are upset by rising advance payments and unilateral changes to their contract”.

“22.7% of complaints centre on prices. There’ an unprecedented rise in these complaints – up 130%” says Houtman.

“18.8% of complaints are about selling practices. Since the pandemic more and more suppliers use digital communication and calculation modules. These are not always equally clear”.

“5.2% of complaints are about sales departments that are hard to reach”.

Complaints about this are up 84%. Rising energy prices mean more people are contacting their supplier and services are getting overburdened. A switch to a new data platform by the energy market hasn’t helped also causing delays.

The third post popular complaint (16.4%) is about meters. Mandatory installation of digital meters is a common gripe. The constitutional court’s decision not to allow consumers to make money on solar energy supplied to the grid also fuelled complaints.

The ombudsman noticed fewer complaints about payment difficulties – down 5.2%. This is being linked to the temporary extension of social tariffs. “We expect more complaints about payment difficulties in 2022, when householders and businesses receive their annual bill after the winter. People on variable tariff plans will pay more as these follow market prices” says the ombudsman.

400,000 households will lose their access to social tariff in March and will need to look out for new supply contracts. “All these people will face higher prices” says the ombudsman.

The ombuds service is calling for the reintroduction of a safety net arrangement. Till 2017 suppliers had to present variable energy contracts and indexation parameters to the federal regulator. “This is one way of tackling the storm on the energy market head on “says Eric Houtman.