Statue of WWI general and Congo administrator attacked

The Stoeten Diksmullenoare says their act is a last warning. If the statue is not removed, they will pull it down.

The town authorities have filed a complaint against the people who poured large quantities of red paint over the statue as “this is an act of vandalism against a protected monument”.

Police are on the case but are as yet unwilling to say anything about possible CCTV footage or the organisation that has claimed responsibility. A similar organisation, De Stoeten Ostendenoare, (the Naughty Ostender) also exists in Ostend. It regularly launches protests against atrocities in King Leopold’s former dominion and those responsible and has also attacked a statue of King Leopold on horseback in the seaside resort.