Zara Rutherford (19) completes solo flight around the globe

She landed at Kortrijk - Wevelgem Airport in West Flanders shortly after lunchtime returning to the airport where she started her tremendous endeavour over five months ago.

The new world record holder left Belgium last June and during the past five months has flown over 57 countries on five continents. Zara had hoped to complete her solo flight in only three months but in the event, she needed five months and two days.

Friends and relatives were on hand in Wevelgem to greet the new world record holder. During her solo flight she was quite alone with no other plane accompanying her.

Zara’s proud father, fellow pilot Sam Rutherford, told VRT it had been a long journey but that his daughter had done well. She had to call on all her powers, but her resilience held her in good stead. Sam is extremely proud and very happy his daughter is now safely back at home.

The trip posed quite a challenge for Zara, who got stuck in Alaska due to a snowstorm. The delay caused visa woes in the Russian Federation and due to the pandemic, she had to skirt China and travel via South Korea.

Zara’s mum, Beatrice De Smet, is a pilot too. She says that Zara hopes her feat will encourage other girls to try and live their dream.

Zara accomplished her endeavour in a Shark ultralight aircraft, one of the world’s fastest microlight aircraft with a cruising speed of 300 km/h. Normally it’s a two-seater but the second seat was removed to add an extra fuel tank.