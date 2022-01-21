Coronavirus: around 60,000 new infections on Monday and Tuesday, more than 2,700 COVID-19 patients hospitalised

During the week from 11 to 17 January an average of 31,780 people in Belgium tested positive for coronavirus each day. This is a rise of 34% on the figures for the previous week. The 7-day average is expected to rise even more sharply during the coming days as on Monday 61,925 people tested positive and Tuesday’s (as yet incomplete) figures show 59,164 positive test results.

Since Monday 10 January a new testing strategy has been in force under which people that have been immunized against coronavirus and have had a high-risk contact no longer are obliged to undergo a PCR test for coronavirus. During the week from 11 to 17 January an average of 88,100 coronavirus tests were carried out in Belgium each day. Of those tested 36.7% tested positive for the virus. The basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus stood at 1.27. This means that every 100 people with the virus infected an average of a further 127 others.