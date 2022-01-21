Fourth vaccine dose recommended for those with a weak immune system

Among those that would be given a fourth dose of coronavirus vaccine are people that were born with immune system deficiencies, people on kidney dialysis, certain patients with HIV, people with blood cancer or other malignant tumours and those that have undergone stem cell or organ transplants.

The Vaccination Work Group’s Spokeswoman Gudrun Briat told VRT News that "A fourth dose for people with weakened immune systems can be considered to be a booster jab. For them the third dose was part of their basic immunisation”.