Half a tonne of cocaine seized at Ghent docks

After the drugs were seized several properties were searched and a total of 8 suspects apprehended.

"A total of 8 people were apprehended. 6 of them were questioned by the Examining Magistrate and were eventually arrested. 3 of them work at the port and 3 are suspected of being members of the organisation that arranged for the drugs to be smuggled in”, Mr Willockx said.

It was not the first seizure of cocaine at Ghent docks in recent months. Last month 150kg of the drug was seized.