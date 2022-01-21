It’s Code Red from next Friday
The Consultative Committee that is made up of representatives of Belgium’s federal, regional and language community governments has agreed to implement the so-called “Corona Barometer” from next Friday (28 January). The Corona Barometer contains a list of measures covering sectors most impacted by restrictions designed to curb the spread of coronavirus. The barometer is made up of three packages of measures that are colour-coded according to their severity.
From next Friday Belgium will fall under the most severe set of measures as contained in the Corona Barometer’s Code Red. However, the measures contained in Code Red are less severe than those currently in force with regard to the cultural sector and sports and recreation.
Speaking at Friday evening’s post-meeting press conference, the Federal Prime Minister Alexander De Croo (Flemish liberal, photo above) said that despite the very high level of infections, the 5th wave of the pandemic that is been fueled by the omicron variant has not put our health care system under undue pressure. The vast majority of those that are being hospitalised are either from vulnerable groups or are people that have not been vaccinated.
Despite the relatively good news from the country’s hospital is still far too early to say that the pandemic is becoming an endemic. Nevertheless, Mr De Croo said that although this is not yet the case the day will come when coronavirus will no longer pose a threat to the health care system and will be able to be treated like other viruses such as flu.
Greater transparency
Mr De Croo went on to say that the new Corona Barometer will offer greater transparency to the sectors of the economy such as hospitality, culture, sports, leisure and recreational activities for young people that have been impacted the most by the restriction imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus.
The Federal Prime Minister was keen to stress that the Corona Barometer was not a kind of auto-pilot system and that the Consultative Committee would always have the final word on what package of the barometer’s restrictions should be in force and to impose further restrictions if it deemed this to be necessary. In addition to their impact on the epidemiological situation, the social and economic impact of the measures was taken into consideration by those that devised the Corona Barometer.
The Corona Commissioner Pedro Facon (photo, left) told the press conference that idea of devising a Corona Barometer came during the 2nd wave of the pandemic in the autumn of 2020. As well as considering the social, economic and epidemiological consequence that the any measures contained in the Corona Barometer might have inspiration was also draw from examples of similar systems that are used by the authorities in other countries.
From next Friday Code Red will be in force. This is the most severe package of measures contained within the Corona Barometer. However, Mr Facon too was keen to stress that the Consultative Committee will still be able to impose additional stricter measures if it deems this to be necessary. The measures apply to all forms of recreation that is done within a group. This ranges from playing or watching sport, visiting hospitality outlets, youth groups such as the Scouts, other activities for youngsters such as camps, leisure activities such as bowling and snooker and cultural activities such as concerts and plays.
The Corona Barometer contains measures both for visitors to and organisers of these activities.
The measures that will be in force from next Friday
While the Federal Prime Minister was keen to stress that the obligation to work from home at least 4 days a week, if at all possible, will remain in force as will the rules regarding shopping (alone or in pairs) some other measures will be significantly relaxed once Code Red takes effect.
· Events both in and out of door are allowed apart from so-called “dynamic events” such as dance party and discotheques. Maximum numbers are limited to 200 apart from capacity venues with a larger capacity. These will be allowed to fill 70% of their seats. For example, a venue that has a capacity of 1,000 will be allowed to let 700 people in. Venues that have very good air quality (CO2 concentrations not exceeding 900 ppm) will be able to operate at 100% capacity. Face coverings must be worn indoors.
· Funerals and weddings will be able to take place as indeed they can now.
· Bars, cafés and restaurants will be allowed to remain open until midnight. This is one hour later than is currently the case. The 6 persons per table rule remains as do the rules on face coverings.
· Organised activities such as non-professional sports activities and activities for young people will be allowed for no more than 80 people indoors or 200 people if the activity takes place outside. Overnight stays will also be allowed again for youngsters that go away with their youth group for a weekend or to a camp.
· Various indoor activities such as indoor playgrounds, snooker halls, bowling alleys etc., will be allowed to reopen.
At the end of the press conference Mr De Croo announced that from 1 March the vaccination certificates of those that had received their second dose of coronavirus vaccine more than 150 earlier would expire if they had not yet had a booster jab.
Speaking about the Covid Safe Ticket (CST), Mr De Croo said that it was not the intent to keep the system that allows those that have a vaccination certificate, a recent negative test result or have recently recovered from coronavirus access to, for example hospitality venues, in place for a day longer than necessary.