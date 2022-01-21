It’s Code Red from next Friday

While the Federal Prime Minister was keen to stress that the obligation to work from home at least 4 days a week, if at all possible, will remain in force as will the rules regarding shopping (alone or in pairs) some other measures will be significantly relaxed once Code Red takes effect.

· Events both in and out of door are allowed apart from so-called “dynamic events” such as dance party and discotheques. Maximum numbers are limited to 200 apart from capacity venues with a larger capacity. These will be allowed to fill 70% of their seats. For example, a venue that has a capacity of 1,000 will be allowed to let 700 people in. Venues that have very good air quality (CO2 concentrations not exceeding 900 ppm) will be able to operate at 100% capacity. Face coverings must be worn indoors.

· Funerals and weddings will be able to take place as indeed they can now.

· Bars, cafés and restaurants will be allowed to remain open until midnight. This is one hour later than is currently the case. The 6 persons per table rule remains as do the rules on face coverings.

· Organised activities such as non-professional sports activities and activities for young people will be allowed for no more than 80 people indoors or 200 people if the activity takes place outside. Overnight stays will also be allowed again for youngsters that go away with their youth group for a weekend or to a camp.

· Various indoor activities such as indoor playgrounds, snooker halls, bowling alleys etc., will be allowed to reopen.

At the end of the press conference Mr De Croo announced that from 1 March the vaccination certificates of those that had received their second dose of coronavirus vaccine more than 150 earlier would expire if they had not yet had a booster jab.

Speaking about the Covid Safe Ticket (CST), Mr De Croo said that it was not the intent to keep the system that allows those that have a vaccination certificate, a recent negative test result or have recently recovered from coronavirus access to, for example hospitality venues, in place for a day longer than necessary.