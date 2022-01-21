Partner of Dave De Kock to remain in custody

4-year-old Dean’s body was found on the uninhabited Dutch island of Neeltje Jans on Monday evening. The toddler that was regularly looked after by Dave De Kock and his partner had been missing for several days. Dave De Kock was apprehended by police in The Netherlands on Monday afternoon. During questioning he told police where they could find Dean’s body.

On Wednesday De Kock’s girlfriend was also taken in for questioning and latter arrested. At a hearing in Dendermonde on Friday magistrates decided that she should be remanded in custody for a further month.

The woman’s lawyer had requested her release. He told VRT News that “As a matter of principal we had requested her release as up until now she has maintained her innocence”.

The lawyer added that "This doesn’t mean to say that she doesn’t have a crushing realisation that she was possibly the last person to have seen Dean. She is shocked by what has happened. She says that she is going to try and clear this up as best she can and will cooperate fully with the investigation”.