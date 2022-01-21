Professor Van Gucht: “Hospitalisations will peak in a couple of weeks”

The real number of people that are becoming infected with coronavirus is probable much higher still. Meanwhile, the number of people with COVID-19 that are requiring hospital treatment is also rising sharply. On Thursday 20 January the hospitals reported a total of 441 admissions of patients with COVID-19.

The good news is that the number of people with COVID-19 that are in intensive care continues to fall. A far lower proportion of people that are becoming infected with coronavirus are requiring hospital treatment and of those that do proportionally fewer are becoming so ill that they need to be put into intensive care. “During this 5th wave the hospitalisation ratio has been gradually falling since the beginning of January. It is currently less than 1%, while before the vaccination campaign it was between 5% and 8%”, Professor Van Gucht said.

Of the COVID-19 patients that do require hospital treatment 11% are so ill that they end up in intensive care.

“During the third wave this was still 25%”. Professor Van Gucht says that two factors have meant that a far small proportion of patients with COVID-19 are being admitted to ICUs.

“This is because the omicron variant is milder, but it is also because we have built up greater immunity, amongst other things thanks to the high vaccination rate”.