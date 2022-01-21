Vaccination certificate will expire after 9 months for those that haven’t received a booster jab
People that haven’t received an additional so-called “booster” dose of coronavirus vaccine will see their vaccination certificates expire 9 months after they received their second vaccine dose (or only dose in the case of the one-shone Johnson & Johnson vaccine). The new measure comes into force from 1 February. The vaccination certificates of those that have received a booster jab will remain valid indefinitely.
The new measure will be valid throughout the European Union. A valid vaccination certificate can be used to, for example be allowed to enter a hospitality outlet or gain access to an event or a sports match such as a football match.
In Belgium those without a vaccination certificate must provide the results of a recent coronavirus test or prove that they have recovered from a coronavirus infection during the past 6 months if they wish to (for example) go for a meal or a drink (in doors) or go to a concert, play of sports match as a spectator.