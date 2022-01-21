Vaccination certificate will expire after 9 months for those that haven’t received a booster jab

The new measure will be valid throughout the European Union. A valid vaccination certificate can be used to, for example be allowed to enter a hospitality outlet or gain access to an event or a sports match such as a football match.

In Belgium those without a vaccination certificate must provide the results of a recent coronavirus test or prove that they have recovered from a coronavirus infection during the past 6 months if they wish to (for example) go for a meal or a drink (in doors) or go to a concert, play of sports match as a spectator.