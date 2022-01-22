3 out of 4 Flemish adults have already been given a booster jab

Among Flemish children aged 5 to 11 almost 17% have already received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine. Almost 5% of parents have flatly refused to have their children vaccinated. Of those that have received an invitation, 40% failed to show up.

The Care and Health Agency’s Joris Moonens told VRT News that “We have indeed seen a lower response among parents when it comes to getting their children vaccinated. In any case it’s lower than among older groups within the population”.

“We are convinced that a lot of parents are waiting. They haven’t refused the vaccine, so maybe they want to wait until the next invitation before making a decision”.

Those that haven’t flatly refused to get their children vaccinated will be sent a second invitation.

Mr Moonens concedes that there is some reticence among parents with regard to vaccination. “We will certainly never reach the level of vaccination that we have reached among adults. This had been predicted in advance”

However, Mr Moonens hopes that the vaccination rate among 5- to 11-year-olds in our region will further increase.