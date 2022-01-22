3 out of 4 Flemish adults have already been given a booster jab
According to figures from the Flemish Care and Health Agency, 75% of all adults in Flanders have already received an additional “booster” dose of coronavirus vaccine. Among the over 65s this is 90%. Meanwhile, 17% of all 5- to 11-year-olds in our region have already been given their first vaccine dose. The figures for the administration of booster vaccines are among the highest in Europe with only Malta and Iceland having given a greater proportion of their respective adult populations a booster jab.
The figures that were released on Friday also show that around 13% of people that have been sent invitations to go and get a booster jab have failed to turn up at the allotted time or have explicitly refused the vaccination. This figure is higher than was the case for first and second jabs. However, the Flemish Health & Care Agency says that the increased number of people failing to turn up to be vaccinated could well be due to people having to isolate and quarantine and having to postpone getting their booster jabs.
Children from 5 to 11
Among Flemish children aged 5 to 11 almost 17% have already received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine. Almost 5% of parents have flatly refused to have their children vaccinated. Of those that have received an invitation, 40% failed to show up.
The Care and Health Agency’s Joris Moonens told VRT News that “We have indeed seen a lower response among parents when it comes to getting their children vaccinated. In any case it’s lower than among older groups within the population”.
“We are convinced that a lot of parents are waiting. They haven’t refused the vaccine, so maybe they want to wait until the next invitation before making a decision”.
Those that haven’t flatly refused to get their children vaccinated will be sent a second invitation.
Mr Moonens concedes that there is some reticence among parents with regard to vaccination. “We will certainly never reach the level of vaccination that we have reached among adults. This had been predicted in advance”
However, Mr Moonens hopes that the vaccination rate among 5- to 11-year-olds in our region will further increase.