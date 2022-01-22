Belgian Foreign Ministry advises against travel to Ukraine

The Belgian Foreign Ministry statement reads “Since November 2021 tensions along the border between Ukraine and the Russian Federation and Belarus have become more and more real. The situation is extremely unpredictable and new developments could occur very quickly. We advise you to be regularly informed about the situation while you are there and prepare yourself to modify your travel plans at short notice if necessary”.

Belgians that are currently in Ukraine are invited to register with the Belgian Foreign Ministry’s Travelers online website and to make their presence in the country known to the Belgian Embassy in Kiev.