Industrialist Jacques Boël dies aged 92

The Walloon industrialist Jacques Boël has died. Mr Boël was 92. For 50 years he was the legal father of Princess Delphine. Then still Delphine Boël, Princess Delphine took legal action to be officially recognized as the child of King Albert II. Jacques Boël is the ex-husband of Princess Delphine’s mother Baroness Sybille de Selys Longchamps. For many years Baroness de Selys Longchamps had an affair with the then Prince Albert. After a long legal battle their illegitimate daughter Delphine was give the official title of Princess of Belgium.