Man knocked down and killed on West Flemish motorway

The accident caused the temporary closure of the motorway. At around 2am the emergency services received a call reporting that someone had been run over on the E40 at Gistel. The victim of the accident was dragged around 200 metres by the car. As it was so dark the man’s body wasn’t clearly visible and several other vehicles drove over him. It is still unclear which vehicle hit him first.

The accident caused the closure of the motorway for around 3 hours. Traffic was diverted from the motorway at Middelkerke. The victim has still to be identified. He is believed to be at transit migrant. The Bruges Judicial Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.