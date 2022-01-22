More than 60,000 coronavirus infections recorded on Monday and Tuesday
The public health science institute Sciensano has released the latest figures on the coronavirus pandemic in Belgium. They show a further sharp rise in the number of new coronavirus infections that are being recorded. The number of people with COVID-19 that are being hospitalised is up too. Nevertheless, the number of COVID-19 patients in ICUs continues to fall.
During the week from 12 to 18 January an average of 35,975 coronavirus infections were recorded in Belgium each day. This is up 49% up on the 7-day average for the previous week (5 to 11 January). On Monday 17 January a total of 62,364 positive coronavirus test results were recorded. On Tuesday 11 January (the last day for which confirmed figures are available), 60,555 people tested positive for coronavirus.
During the week from 12 to 18 January an average of 91,500 coronavirus tests were carried out in Belgium each day. This is 4% up on the previous week. Of those tested 39.1% tested positive for coronavirus.
Since Monday 10 January a new testing strategy has been in force. Since then, people that are vaccinated and have had a high-risk contact no longer have to take a PCR test. This change could well have an impact on the infection figures. Between 12 and 18 January the basic reproductive rate for coronavirus in Belgium stood at 1.29. This means that every 100 people with the virus infected an average of 129 others.
Hospitalisations and deaths
During the week from 15 to 21 January an average of 272 people with COVID-19 were hospitalised each day. This is up 43% on the figures for the previous week. On Friday 21 January the country’s hospitals reported 2,851 COVID-19 patients on their wards. This is 35% more than a week ago. Of those hospitalised, 364 are in intensive care. This is 11% down on the figures from a week ago.
During the week from 11 to 17 January an average of 22 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. This is up 10% on the previous week. Since the onset of the pandemic 28,780 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.
Vaccinations
By 19 January 9,044,715 people in Belgium had received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine. Of these 8,842,522 have been fully immunized.
This is 77% of the population of Belgium. 6,175,857 people have been given an additional so-called “booster” jab. This is 54% of the population.