More than 60,000 coronavirus infections recorded on Monday and Tuesday

During the week from 12 to 18 January an average of 35,975 coronavirus infections were recorded in Belgium each day. This is up 49% up on the 7-day average for the previous week (5 to 11 January). On Monday 17 January a total of 62,364 positive coronavirus test results were recorded. On Tuesday 11 January (the last day for which confirmed figures are available), 60,555 people tested positive for coronavirus.

During the week from 12 to 18 January an average of 91,500 coronavirus tests were carried out in Belgium each day. This is 4% up on the previous week. Of those tested 39.1% tested positive for coronavirus.

Since Monday 10 January a new testing strategy has been in force. Since then, people that are vaccinated and have had a high-risk contact no longer have to take a PCR test. This change could well have an impact on the infection figures. Between 12 and 18 January the basic reproductive rate for coronavirus in Belgium stood at 1.29. This means that every 100 people with the virus infected an average of 129 others.