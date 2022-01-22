Ostend Police Service opens internal enquiry after video footage shows hard-handed arrest of 14-year-old girl

The film shows the 14-year-old-girl resisting arrest. One of the police officers punches her in the face, pulls her face covering down and pins her to the ground for around a minute. Several passers-by are heard to say that the situation has got out of hand and that the police officer is using excessive force.

In a reaction the Ostend Local Police Service’s Chief Commissioner Philip Caestecker says “As this incident involves a minor, we are unable to comment about the details of the case. What we can say is that the short film that has been published on social media does provide a full picture of the situation. Without going into detail, this was an operation that had started 2 hours before the footage was shot. So, the film doesn’t show the full context”.