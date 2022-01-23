10-million-euro public investment package for the renovation of Ostend’s Thermae Palace

The Mayor of Ostend Bart Tommelein (liberal) says that the work to renovate the Thermae Palace should be complete by 2027.

A listed building, the Thermae Palace, was built in the 1930. It has been in need of renovation for some time. The site’s Royal Gallery is currently being propped up by scaffolding and the site’s hotel has also seen better days. Given that the Thermae Palace is a listed building the total renovation of the site is proving to be a long drawn-out operation. The Flemish authorities hope that the 10-million-euro investment package will serve to speed things up.

The city authorities in Ostend and their partners have been searching for a sustainable solution for the renovation of the Thermae Palace since late 2019. “We are looking for an all-embracing solution that will also earn back the money invested. It is not our intention that the project should be realized on the back of the taxpayer. It is a project costing tens of millions of euro", the Mayor of Ostend told journalists.

The City of Ostend intends to keep the 5-star hotel at the Thermae Palace. There are several scenarios on the table for the rest of the Thermae Palace site. Mr Tommelein hopes that the renovation work can get under way this year and will be completed some time in 2027.