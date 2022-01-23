Criminal on international wanted list arrested in Brussels
The Federal Police Fugitive Active Search Team (FAST) has arrested a criminal that was on an international wanted list. The arrest was made in Brussels on Friday. The man was wanted by police in North Macedonia. He was convicted there of having carried out violent robberies and of possessing illegal weapons.
The 41-year-old was apprehended by the Federal Police’s FAST team in Brussels. A court in North Macedonia had sentenced the man to 7 years' imprisonment for violent robbery and possessing illegal weapons. He is also a suspect in an ongoing investigation in Luxembourg.
After an investigation lasting almost three months the police were able to arrest the man in the centre of Brussels. The arrest was the second in as many days for the Federal Police FAST team.